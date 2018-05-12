What’s this animal washed up in Dublin Bay? Readers’ nature queries

This animal was seen on Booterstown strand on April 23rd. – James Montgomery, Blackrock, Co Dublin

It is a harbour porpoise, the cetacean most frequently washed up on our shores.

This handsome fox, with black legs and coat dusted with black, crosses my garden every day. – Catherine McGarry, Templeogue, Dublin

This is a melanistic fox, sometimes called a cross fox because the black hair pigment runs across the shoulders and down the back in the form of a cross. Melanism is a recessive trait that allows for greater expression of the dark pigment melanin in the animal’s coat. Black foxes are fairly rare.

I photographed this stick insect on the shoreline and wondered what type it was. – Nick Burridge, Sneem, Co Kerry

It is the nymph of the unarmed stick insect, Acanthoxyla inermis, which is now the species found in Kerry.

I discovered this little dormouse in a neighbour’s shed. It had no fear of me, unlike our native mouse. – Eoin Roddy, Hollywood, Co Wicklow

We now have a flock of at least 20 yellowhammers on the farm where we store grain. It started with just a pair five or six years ago. – Carmel Coleman, north Cork

Walking on Dollymount strand with my friends we saw these guys, about a foot long, scattered along the sand. What are they? – Ann O’Sullivan, Clontarf, Dublin

Commonly called mermaid’s purses, they are the egg cases of one of the rays, from the large size, probably the blonde ray.

