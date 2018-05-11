Wet with risk of thunderstorms over the weekend

The weather this weekend is set to be showery, with some risk of isolated thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday will start off “chilly” but bright with sunshine in many places early in the morning.

There will be some showers in parts of the south, which will become widespread during the day. Some will be “heavy or of hail with a risk of isolated thunderstorms”.

Temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees. There will be light southerly winds in midland and eastern areas, but fresh and gusty in western and northern areas.

It will become mainly dry on Saturday night, though showers may continue in western coastal areas. It will turn cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees giving a touch of grass frost and some shallow fog. Winds will be light.

Sunday will start mainly dry and bright with some sunshine. However, showers will develop again in the afternoon and a few will be heavy.

Temperatures will range from 12 to 14 degrees in light breezes. The showers will die out early Sunday night and another cold night will follow with some grass frost.

Met Éireann said Monday was looking mainly dry with a bit of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will rise to between 14 and 18 degrees.