Drinking along Grand Canal ‘cannot continue’

Large numbers of people drinking alcohol along Dublin’s Grand Canal during good weather is “something we cannot allow to continue”, a local councillor has said.

Hundreds of people gathered around Charlemont Bridge and Portobello Harbour over the Bank Holiday weekend enjoying temperatures of 23 degrees, the highest recorded so far this year.

Labour councillor Mary Freehill, who lives along the Grand Canal, said she was contacted by a number of local residents regarding litter left behind and people urinating in public.

“It does require a much more co-ordinated effort on the part of the gardai and to recognise that it is an issue that actually has to be dealt with,” she told The Irish Times.

“There’s been drugs there as well, I’m afraid. What really concerns me about this is when you have a group of people consuming a lot of alcohol around very deep water, people may not realise that is an accident waiting to happen. It’s something we cannot allow to continue.”

Well done to the thousands of people who didn’t bring their rubbish home with them last night at the Portobello. Absolute disgrace! pic.twitter.com/OYUkebS3x3 — Stephen Brian Lowe (@StephenBLowe) May 7, 2018

Cllr Freehill said she has been in contact with local gardai and is due to raise the issue at the Dublin South East area committee next week.

Sinn Fein councillor Chris Andrews said “whenever the sun shines it’s a problem”.

“There’s no overnight solution, we’re going to have to put a strategy in place to address it and redevelop it so there is infrastructure there for people who are social drinking and enjoying the scenery,” he said.

“The gardai, Dublin City Council, Waterways Ireland, people themselves have to be more aware and more proactive.

“The area looks like it has a hangover this morning, like a lot of the people who were drinking there.”

Cllr Andrews said some of the possibilities being considered are temporary portaloos though this remains “unpopular”.

“Dublin City Council street cleaning team hose down the entire area the following morning.

They put out extra bins which aren’t aesthetically pleasing but they’re functional. Even then, people throw them into the canal when they get drunk. It is very difficult to address.

“Obviously the businesses can’t cope and you wouldn’t expect them to. I know they already do a lot of cleaning up above and beyond their own business.”