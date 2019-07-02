Water inquiry in Limerick after camogie players fall ill

An investigation is underway into a possible issue with the water supply at a Limerick GAA ground after intercounty players reported feeling ill after a game there at the weekend.

In a statement, Limerick City and County Council said a number of camogie players from the Limerick and Wexford senior teams and Limerick and Kerry junior teams began to feel ill after playing All-Ireland series matches at Croagh Kilfinny GAA Grounds on Saturday.

“Limerick City and County Council was this (Tuesday) afternoon alerted that there may be issues with the private water supply at the GAA grounds,” the statement said.

“Limerick City and County Council has taken samples of water from the two bore holes in Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days.”

The council said it had been liaising with the HSE environmental health unit and Irish Water on the matter.

“As the water source in Croagh Kilfinny GAA is a private supply and restricted to the grounds, there are no wider implications for the general public,” the council said. “Croagh Kilfinny GAA has put notices on the outside taps on its grounds that the water is currently not fit for consumption.”