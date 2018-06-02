Warning issued over heavy rain with warm weekend in store

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to lead to spot flooding on Saturday, but temperatures will remain warm for the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

“High intensity rainfall” is predicted in those areas, with 25 to 50mm possible in downpours. The alert is valid between noon and 10pm on Saturday.

Saturday

The day will begin misty, with isolated showers, but the cloud will thin out and make way for warm spells of hazy sunshine in the southern half of the country.

Scattered showers will break out in northern areas. Top temperatures today will be between 17 and 22 degrees, with Met Éireann predicting a calm day over all.

Residual showers will die out by Saturday night, to be replaced by fog; “mild and close”, according to the forecaster, with low temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

Sunday

Fog and mist in the early part of the day will make way for spells of sunshine, with the odd isolated shower. Sunday will be warm, with high temperatures from 20 to 23 or 24 degrees.

Met Éireann is predicting calm conditions, with local breezes later in the day.

Monday

A similar pattern in the morning, with early mist and fog clearing and warm, widespread spells of sunshine developing.

A number of “sharp showers” will break out in the northern half of the country, with possible thunder.

Highest temperatures for the day will again range from 20 to 23 or 24 degrees, with southern counties experiencing the warmest weather.

Cooler conditions are expected along northern and eastern coasts due to onshore breezes.