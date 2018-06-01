Fire breaks out at disused hotel in Howth

A fire broke out at a disused building in Howth on Friday evening.

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to put out the fire in the centre of the north Co Dublin village.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze which broke out at the back of the disused Baily Court Hotel.

Scene of the vacant building fire in #Howth as firefighters extinguish it #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/m60Dnen6cP — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 1, 2018

The building has been boarded up for a number of years, as has the former Edros sports club to its rear.

The cause of the fire is not known but Dublin Fire Brigade said it was not serious and was extinguished quickly.

Photographs posted to social media showed a plume of black smoke rising above the busy seaside town, a popular location for tourists.

Five fire engines were dispatched to the incident. The Baily Court is directly in the centre of the village and part of the main street was cordoned off for a short period.