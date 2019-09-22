UN climate summit: Six big issues facing world leaders

1. It’s happening quicker than anticipated – Paris Agreement may not be enough: The latest scientific evidence suggests the worst predicted effects of global heating are happening quicker than anticipated; notably temperature rise caused by human-induced carbon emissions; melting ice sheets, rising sea levels and the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events related to climate.

Many climate scientists believe the landmark Paris Agreement designed to keep temperatures at below a 2-degree rise above pre-industrial levels will be insufficient to stave off irreversible effects on the Planet.

That is why global leaders have been asked to show more urgency on their commitments when they gather at the UN climate summit. In short, targets agreed in 2015 have to be delivered by all and locked in as agreed during 2020 – at the same time, a hard conversation is needed about doing more, and on who should carry the burden.

2. There is an implementation gap – it’s big:

The terrible reality is that most countries are behind on delivery as overall global emissions continue to rise, while fossil fuels continue to be the dominant source of energy. Some progressive countries, notably in EU, are decarbonising their economies with some success (Ireland is not in this cohort due mainly to transport and agriculture emissions).

The latest science suggests that peaking emissions by 2020 is critical if we are to have a good chance of limiting warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees. Some projections suggest emissions will not peak by 2030, even if countries fully implement their climate commitments.

3. The dark shadow over global efforts – the US:

The US not only walked away from the Paris Agreement table, but the Trump administration is actively hampering global efforts to decarbonise. The world’s second highest emitter is facilitating fossil fuel expansion while easing environmental regulations that will help fossil fuels drive the economy for years to come.

What’s more, the leadership role that the US and EU played ahead of the Paris summit which was crucial to unlocking commitments from China (the world’s biggest emitter), has been absent under Trump. He continues to engage in denial of climate science while shamelessly leaning on the EPA to facilitate polluting practices.

4. The big money shift – it’s not happening:

Green finance has to become routine in enabling investment and development. Trillions of euros will be required over coming decades to ensure required levels of spending on mitigation and adaptation measures to counter global heating.

It requires not only vast resources but also appropriate regulatory controls and robust mechanisms for assessment of risk. There is an onus on the developed world (which is also most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions) to facilitate this – ie the US and EU. It’s beginning to happen in spite of Trump. If he is not re-elected in 2020, expect that leadership to be provided quickly.

5. We need to talk about where responsibility lies – but every emission counts: Some are responsible for emissions more than others. G20 countries – the world’s wealthiest nations – account for 80 per cent of emissions. Put another way, just 100 companies have been the source of more than 70 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

It would be easy for the individual to say, “it’s not my fault” or “the task is too immense”. But every emission matters. Every day matters. Everything we do matters at this point. There is a moral imperative for all to act, to ensure survival of Planet Earth.

6. It’s complicated – so many interacting factors:

There is a growing belief the world is facing an interacting series of crises; an ecological crisis due to climate change and species decline; an economic crisis due to a failed capitalist system obsessed with accelerating growth and a social crisis due to growing inequality.

What’s more, climate disruption is locked into an ever damaging cycle that will be hard to break out of. Put simply, carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning is a big factor in deforestation which in turn adds to global heating and wildlife destruction. As a consequence global temperatures increase, ice sheets melt and sea levels rise.

Solutions are not easy because of all that interconnectedness. There are no quick fixes. It’s complex yet doable, the scientists insist, with some easy wins along the way, even if many countries still drag their heels or are late converts to the decarbonisation crusade.

What helps park the gloom: Big progress is being made on wind and solar power generation, sales of EVs will dramatically accelerate over the next decade while the price of storage batteries is beginning to decline.

Moreover, people get what’s required and are forcing the political agenda – most notably young people. Even big business is at last beginning to realise that investing in climate action is good for profits and shareholder returns. Now that was a late coming but is a welcome conversion. The outstanding problem is politicians and governments have been slowest to make the change.