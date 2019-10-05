This is growing on my patio, what is it? Readers’ nature queries

This plant is growing profusely between bricks on my patio. Is it liverwort? – Patrick Coen, Galway. Yes, it is a liverwort.

Jay feather

My Dad and I found this feather in our orchard and we think it’s a wing feather from a jay. The colours are amazing. – Una O’Meara, Kilworth, Co Cork

Yes it is.

Cuckoo pint

I found this forest floor bundle of colour in Castlecaldwell on the Fermanagh/Donegal border. – Emer O’Shea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

That’s lords-and-ladies, also called cuckoo pint. The berries are extremely poisonous.

As I drove up the Antrim coast road a few weeks ago, a flock of about 40 gannets kept pace with me, fishing as they went. Why were there so many together quite a distance from their nesting area, which would be Ailsa Craig on the Scottish coast? – Brian Scott, Cushendall, Co Antrim

The Irish Sea off the Antrim coast is a regular fishing area for the Ailsa Craig gannet colony.

Common hawker dragonfly

I recently spotted this dragonfly at Paddock Pond, Enniskerry. At first I thought it was a necklace or bracelet that someone dropped. – Jean Dunne, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

It’s the common hawker dragonfly, Aeshna juncea.

Caterpillar of the pale tussock moth

Claire Tyrrell of Gorey and Oonagh Charleton of Dunboyne sent photographs of the caterpillar of the pale tussock moth for identification. This is Claire’s photo.

Giant house spider

This is spider mating season and so they are more visible. Several readers sent photos of the giant house spider for identification. This photo was sent by Kevin McCartan.

