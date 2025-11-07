Tesla approves $1tn pay packet for Elon Musk

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion (€856 billion) compensation plan for chief executive Elon Musk late last night, awarding the world’s richest person what would be the largest corporate payout in history if he meets the goals necessary to receive it.

Personal loan activity for cars, home improvement, green issues and special occasions all reached record highs in the second quarter, new data from the banks shows.

The latest personal loan report, which is issued on a quarterly basis by representative group Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), details the volume, values and uses of personal loans drawn down from banks. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Pepper Advantage Ireland, the mortgage services provider used by banks and investment firms, saw its operating profit rise by 42 per cent last year, recovering from a financial hit after erroneously undercharging a group of mortgage holders on behalf of lenders.

Operating profit increased to €12.4 million in 2024, the company said in its latest annual financial statement. Joe Brennan reports.

News that the Greater Dublin Drainage scheme could still be seven years away is not just a setback for Uisce Éireann, but also for Government efforts to tackle the chronic housing shortage.

One of two projects that will be the biggest tests yet of the State’s newest utility, the Dublin scheme aims to boost the capital’s wastewater treatment facilities, which are already at full capacity. Among other things, Uisce Éireann says it will support housing growth.

Niall Gleeson, its chief executive, told the Dáil’s Committee on Public Accounts on Thursday that delays to the Dublin scheme and the east and midlands water supply project “will have serious consequences for the delivery of housing and broader economic development”. Barry O’Halloran, in Agenda, asks what is next for the utility?

Ireland has, for most of its recent economic and political life, been the mayor in Jaws, sworn to a path of short-term pragmatism at the expense of longer-term planning.

Look at the hiatus in homebuilding after the crash or the yawning deficit in public infrastructure, sharks that are now coming to bite us in the ass, says Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his weekly column.

Steve Tennant, head of Grant Thornton Ireland, had his heart set on being a professional footballer as a teenager – before swapping his career goals for professional services.

The native of Aberdeen, Scotland, even went so far as to secure a youth contract at Dundee Football Club in the mid-90s.

“You get to a certain age, however, when you are either going to make it or not. And I was never good enough But I was chirpy and a good communicator – so I was able to stand out on the pitch a little bit.” Joe brennan met him for our Interview of the Week slot.

