Swimming ban lifted on south Dublin beaches

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has confirmed that the swimming ban placed on its beaches has been lifted.

The council said on Sunday night water quality testing results had come back for Seapoint Beach, Sandycove Beach, the Forty Foot bathing area, Killiney Beach and White Rock Beach and water quality is now “back to normal”.

“All temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed from all bathing areas. All warning flags at lifeguard beaches have been removed,” it said.

Dublin City Council has yet to confirm whether bathing restrictions still remain in place at Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion Strands. Water quality samples were taken at the beaches on Friday and results are expected on Monday.

A no-swim notice was in place across the entire south Dublin coastline last week following a sewage overflow at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant due to heavy rainfall.

Irish Water said sewage overflows at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant happen around 15 times a year, “but mostly in winter, outside the bathing season, when the rainfall is heavier”.

The utility said there was a “storm water overflow” from the plant for two hours over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

A spokeswoman said “there is potential” for an overflow to occur again over the summer period if there is “extreme rainfall”.

“It’s a function of all waste water treatment plants all around the world. It wasn’t a failure of the plant or a mechanical breakdown. This happens as it should happen,” the spokeswoman added.