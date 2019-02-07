Storm force wind and gales set to batter the country on Friday

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for the whole country with strong winds and damaging gusts expected on Friday.

The yellow weather warning comes into force at 6am on Friday morning and will last until 8pm.

The highest winds are expected in the morning and early afternoon along the west coast, with the added threat of coastal flooding due to very high seas.

Widespread blustery showers will continue on Friday night, and some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures will stay around 4 and 7 degrees.

Gales

Strong to near gale southwest to westerly winds, with gales or strong gales near the coasts, will slowly ease overnight.

Saturday and Sunday will see a change to more normal conditions with the winds gradually abating to be followed by scattered showers and a notable fall in temperatures at night leading to the possibility of some frost patches.

Sunday will be a cold, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.