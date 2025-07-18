Weekend of sunshine mixed with thundery showers forecast

Good sunshine and high temperatures are expected this weekend, but if you are heading to the beach it might be wise to bring an umbrella.

That is the message from Met Éireann’s weather forecast, which predicts sunshine with some occasional thundery showers for the coming days.

Met Éireann said Friday should start off fairly cloudy with patchy light rain. Conditions should gradually brighten up, with sunny spells and scattered showers developing throughout the day.

The highest temperatures are expected to be between 17 and 21 degrees in light to moderate winds.

Saturday is expected to offer some pleasant weather. The forecaster predicts it will be generally dry with sunny spells and scattered showers as the day begins.

Later, a band of rain will slowly spread from the southwest, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are expected alongside mostly light southerly breezes. It will be coolest in the southwest.

The forecaster predicts Friday and Saturday will see a moderate to high solar UV, which measures the strength of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation and its potential to cause harm to skin and eyes.

Sunday is also forecast to bring spells of sunshine along with isolated, heavy and possibly thundery showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are predicted with light variable winds.