Emergency response team called to rescue birds from two inland oil spills just days apart

Swans, ducks and other wildlife affected by spillages in Portlaoise and Dublin

A swan is washed after being rescued from an oil spill in Kilminchy, Co Laois. Photograph: Kildare Wildlife Rescue
A swan is washed after being rescued from an oil spill in Kilminchy, Co Laois. Photograph: Kildare Wildlife Rescue
Kate Byrne
Fri Jul 18 2025 - 14:36

A wildlife charity has responded to the aftermath of two oil spills, carrying out emergency operations to rescue birds in Laois and Dublin.

Kildare Wildlife Rescue (KWR) responded last Friday to an oil spill in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, where severe oil pollution affected three connected lakes in a residential area.

A family of swans, with four cygnets, along with ducks and other birds were affected. The emergency response team took the swans to safety and said “the process of cleaning and rehabilitating them has begun.”

Five days later, the team was alerted to a second oil spill in Kilbogget Park near Cabinteely, South Dublin.

An initial assessment following the spill on Wednesday found diesel oil on the water, which was emitting strong fumes.

A severely oiled swan was rescued from Kilbogget Park, Dublin. Photograph: Kildare Wildlife Rescue
A severely oiled swan was rescued from Kilbogget Park, Dublin. Photograph: Kildare Wildlife Rescue

Another family of swans, along with four cygnets, were rescued the following day. Volunteers have been trying to rescue other water birds from the area.

“Both swan families will have to remain in our care until their territories are clean and safe again. We hope the oil can be cleaned up soon so that the families can return home,” KWR manager Dan Donoher said.

A cygnet is washed following an oil spill in Kilminchy. Photograph: Kildare Wildlife Rescue
A cygnet is washed following an oil spill in Kilminchy. Photograph: Kildare Wildlife Rescue

Rescue co-ordinator for KWR, Pearse Stokes, said while oil spills were “very common” in Ireland, these were different as “the amount of oil or contaminant is considerable”.

“This is very intense, and particularly Kilbogget Park. Just walking through that park you could smell the fumes”, he said.

He said it was “great to see so many members of the public reaching out to us” regarding the oil spills.

KWR said the sources of the spills were unknown and were being investigated by the local authorities. Mr Stoke said both county councils “were on site pretty quick. They’ve put in the various mitigation measures to try and remove some of this oil”.

Laois County Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have been contacted for comment.

