Major gas leak reported in Drogheda

Gardaí are warning of a major gas leak in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Residents in the Beamore Road area of the town were warned to close all windows and external doors.

The leak is reportedly coming from a fractured main at the Railway Bridge.

Traffic diversions are in place and an investigation is underway.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) was requested to attend in response to a report of third party damage to a gas main.

Other emergency services are at the scene and Gas Networks are working in co-operation with them.

A spokesman for GNI said work has begun to manage the situation.

As a result of the ongoing work, there has been closure of the road adjacent to the site of the incident.