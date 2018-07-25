Ireland ‘completely off course’ to meet emissions goals

Ireland cannot meet its 2020 greenhouse emissions targets and is now “completely off course” to achieve other decarbonisation goals, the Climate Change Advisory Council has said.

At the launch of its annual review on Wednesday, chairman Professor John FitzGerald said there was a severe deficit in the policy required to reverse Ireland’s record, frustrated by the lack of a clear Government majority.

“The recession was the only policy which worked so far in making a really big change,” he said, noting 2016 emissions increases of 2 million tonnes (3.6 per cent) that returned the country to output levels last seen in 2009.

In order to achieve the objective of decarbonising the economy by 2050, Ireland needs to shed 1 million tonnes of carbon per year, more than a complete reversal of current patterns.

“We can’t reach 2020 [TARGETS], even if we stand on our heads,” Professor FitzGerald said. “There is still time to get there by 2030.”

Ireland, alongside other EU countries, has committed to targets aimed at severely curtailing greenhouse gas emissions but has consistently lagged behind.

Due to the lack of reductions, emissions will have reduced by less than 1 per cent come 2020, against commitments of 20 per cent.

The council’s role is to monitor the country’s progress and to offer independent advice to Government on shaping policy.

“The problem is there isn’t a policy framework. It is not our job to make policy,” said Professor FitzGerald. He said his concern around the need to increase carbon taxes to drive alternative energy approaches required cross-party consensus in a Dáil that lacked an overall majority.

Carbon tax

The council has called for an increase in carbon tax to €30 per tonne in the next budget and to €80 by 2030.

“The Government may well accept this recommendation but it won’t happen unless the Oireachtas supports it; it needs all party support,” Professor FitzGerald said.

The 2018 annual review, underlining a reversal in progress in the strongest possible language, comes one month after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated his intention that Ireland be a leader on climate change.

Fianna Fail described the findings as a “damning indictment of the failure of this Government to address climate change”.

Environmental groups too weighed in. The Stop Climate Chaos coalition, representing 33 members, said the report’s findings were “disappointing but not surprising”.

“The continued support for peat burning, renewed vigour for offshore oil and gas exploration, and long delays in support for solar power and community participation in renewable energy generation point to an alarming policy incoherence and a knowing indecision on the part of Government,” it said.

The Council believes a renewed approach to carbon pricing could encourage technology changes and raise revenue to subsidise the impact of those changes on society.

It welcomed the Government’s commitment to stop burning coal at Moneypoint power station by 2025 but said plans to continue burning peat with biomass to 2030 would be harmful. And while welcoming approaches set out in the National Development Plan and National Planning Framework, it said “much more” was required.

Professor FitzGerald said there needed to be incentives for domestic improvements.

“We need households to invest many billions by 2050,” he said. “There are 2 million houses in the country, probably three quarters of them need to spend a huge amount of money - €30,000, maybe €50,000.”

Ireland’s emissions record in figures:

2 million tonnes - the current rate of annual increase in Ireland’s greenhouse emissions

1 million tonnes - the rate of annual decrease required to meet targets

0.7 million tonnes - the rate of increase in the energy producing sector

0.5 million tonnes - the rate found in both agriculture and transport

€20 - the current rate of carbon tax in Ireland

€30 - the level considered necessary by the Climate Change Advisory Council

€80 - the level considered necessary by 2030