Good weather to take a turn this weekend with rain expected

The good weather is set to take a turn on Sunday, with thundery showers and longer spells of rain expected across the country.

Saturday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann, though it will become cooler throughout the day, with a chance of light rain or drizzle in the southwest by evening.

Temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are forecast for Saturday, and showery outbreaks will extend across the country from the southeast by night.

Thundery showers and longer spells of rain across the country are expected on Sunday, according to Met Éireann’s forecast. Temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees are forecast, with mostly moderate north-easterly winds.

Sunday night will be cloudy, and temperatures are expected to drop to 9 to 12 degrees alongside continuing thundery downpours.

Despite the change in weather from last weekend, gardaí are urging people who are planning a trip to beaches, beauty spots and public amenities to park legally.

Anyone planning a trip should organise their journey beforehand and think about how best to park legally and safely so access for emergency services is not blocked, gardaí said.

The appeal comes after crowds gathered in Cork and Wicklow last weekend and “hugely congested” traffic resulted in motorists being turned away from popular beaches.

Parking illegally can prevent emergency services from gaining access to amenities and seaside locations and can lead to dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads, gardaí said.