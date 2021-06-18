Three arrested after glass bottles thrown at restaurant staff on South William Street

Three males were arrested on Thursday following an altercation on South William Street in which glass bottles were thrown at staff members of a premises.

A restaurant worker was injured and attended St James’s Hospital. The worker’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on the south Dublin street, which has been the scene of much anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

It was reported that four people were causing a disturbance and threw glass and glass bottles at the restaurant workers, according to a Garda spokesman.

Gardaí attended the scene and arrested two men in their early 20s and one male teenager. They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where they remain in custody.

A video shared on social media of a disturbance on the street shows men fighting with chairs and glass bottles. It appears to show men in a hospitality uniform in a fight with young males, who throw glass bottles.

Both groups can be seen punching, and using chairs as weapons, before bystanders intervene and break up the altercation.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.