Dublin SuperValu forced to close food counters over rodents

A rodent infestation has forced the closure of all the fresh food counters at a SuperValu shop in Dublin.

The meat, bakery and deli counters at the shop in Walkinstown were closed on Thursday afternoon following an inspection by Health Service Executive working under contract for the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

All the fresh unpackaged food was removed from the store and aisles were blocked off. A notice in the store blamed an “ongoing maintenance issue”.

The notice says the retailer is “trying our level best to resume normal operations as quick (sic) as possible”.

The closure order was served by HSE acting under service contract to FSAI. “All enforcement Orders are subject to the possibility that the food business might seek to appeal the Order, this is set out in the FSAI Act. Therefore the FSAI only publish the full details of the order after the month has passed to allow due process.”

SuperValu’s parent company, Musgrave Group, claimed it had closed the fresh food counters at its Walkinstown store “as a precautionary measure” and said it was “due to a potential issue with a drain in-store and pest control”.

It said it was “taking all the necessary measures including a complete full site deep clean by hygiene experts, a survey of the impacted drain, and an independent review by an external consultant”.

The statement added that it was “working with the local environmental health officer to reopen the fresh food counters as soon as possible. We apologise to our customers.”