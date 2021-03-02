Dublin had the sunniest February day on record last month

Met Éireann’s weather station at Dublin Airport recorded the highest level of daily sunshine – for a February day - last month.

Just over ten hours of sunshine were recorded on Sunday last, February 28th, the highest since records began there some 78 years ago.

The detail was one of a number of extreme values recorded as part of Met Éireann’s February statement.

The brightest spot, the place with the highest monthly total of sunshine hours was Belmullet, Co Mayo where there were 82.7 hours over the month .

The lowest monthly total of sunshine hours was at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry with just 50.1 hours over the 28 days.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co Dublin on Tuesday 23rd with a temperature of 14.6 degrees celsius.

February was mild overall, but wet, especially in the south where the bulk of the rain fell with flooding in places. All rainfall totals were above their long-term averages for the month. The percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 101 per cent at Finner, Co Donegal to 241 perc ent at Cork Airport. Monthly rainfall totals were lowest at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin with 55.1 mm. The highest daily rainfall total was 38.0 mm at Moore Park, Co Cork on Tuesday 23rd, its highest daily fall for February since 2007. The number of rain days ranged from 17 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal to 25 days at both Roche’s Point, Co Cork and Cork Air-port, Co Cork.

The temperature was cool in the first half of the month, changing to mild later. Nearly all mean air temperatures were warmer than their long-term average for the month.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from zero days at Sherkin Island, Co Cork to 15 days at Markree, Co Sligo.

The number of dull days ranged from nine days at both Malin Head, Co Donegal and Belmullet, Co Mayo to 14 days at Gurteen, Co Tipperary, Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford and Cork Airport, Co Cork.

Monthly average wind speeds ranged from 8.6 knots (15.9 km/h) at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon to 21.0 knots (38.9 km/h) at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

Gales were reported on numerous days with up to strong gales reported on the 13th, 15th, 16th and 23rd. Storm force winds were reported on Sunday 14th at Belmullet, Co Mayo. The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin to nine days at both Roche’s Point, Co Cork and Malin Head, Co Donegal.