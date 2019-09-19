Climate activists lose High Court case against Government

The High Court has found in favour of the Government after a group of climate activists challenged its plan to tackle climate change, claiming it was in violation of human rights and other legal obligations.

In the landmark case, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) argued that the Government’s climate action plan fell far short of what was needed to protect citizens.

The group, which took the case under the name Climate Case Ireland, claimed the Government’s 2017 National Mitigation Plan to tackle climate change was in violation of Ireland’s Climate Act 2015, and human rights obligations.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath, ruling on the case on Thursday, said it was “a very complex case involving different issues of law and science”.

“The Government argued their mitigation plan is an initial step in making the country a low carbon economy, the applicant says there is no hope of achieving this and the plan is inadequate, the difference between the parties is immediacy.”

Mr Justice MacGrath said: “It cannot be concluded that it is the Act itself which places rights at risk, and I couldn’t reasonably conclude as specified in legislation that it is contrary to national policy for climate change.

“The mitigation plan is one extremely important part of the jigsaw.”

During four days of hearings, Brian Kennedy SC and Eoin McCullough SC representing Climate Case Ireland, argued that the Government’s approval of the National Mitigation Plan in 2017 was a violation of obligations under the Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights, and under Ireland’s Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015.

They also argued that plan fell far short of the steps required by the Paris Agreement on climate change. Similar actions against governments have been taken across the world, and in the Netherlands a successful legal challenge ordered the Dutch government to accelerate its carbon emissions cuts in the face of climate emergency.

For the State, Niamh Hyland SC defended the Government’s response to climate change. She dismissed alternative measures proposed by the environmental group, “especially because they would require huge trade-offs in Ireland’s operations as a State”.

The group has suggested the NMP be recast to achieve substantial emission reductions in the short- and medium-term in contrast to its target of an 80 per cent reduction by 2050.

Counsel for the State said FIE were seeking emission reductions; “unprecedented in an international context”. If a 40 per cent reduction based on 1990 levels was required, Ms Hyland said, it would mean the culling of the entire national cattle herd and ending all electricity generation.

Ireland had committed to demanding reductions at EU and international level. What was being asked for was way above what was agreed at this level, she said.

Mr Justice MacGrath said the Government had wide discretion for its policies and was not for the court to decide on. He added the applicants had not proved that the Act itself had impinged on any human rights, or was repugnant to the Irish Constitution. - Additional reporting PA