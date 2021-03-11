Clare council orders removal of turbine erected recently near village of Parteen

Clare County Council has ordered the decommission and removal of a wind turbine which was erected a few weeks ago near the village of Parteen near the Limerick border for “non-compliance with planning permission”.

The council originally granted permission in October 2011 to the named applicant, Seamus Madden, “to erect a single 800KW wind turbine, 73 metres high with a rotor diameter of 53 metres, and with ancillary road access, at Knockballynameth, Parteen, Co Clare” after no objections were lodged.

There were no objections when an an extension to the permission was granted in 2016 as no works had appeared.

However, when the structure did appear last month locals contacted local politicians voicing concerns about its size and proximity to houses in the local area.

It is understood the turbine was to be used to generate electricity at a local blow moulding manufacturing facility.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said he passed on local concerns to the council in a written letter.

The council investigated the matter in recent days, and as a result issued an enforcement notice to the applicant to “decommission and remove the wind turbine and base structure” by April 8th.

“The turbine and base structure as constructed is not sited at the location as permitted under planning,” the letter stated.

Welcoming the decision, Mr Crowe said: “Whilst everyone wants to see a push towards more renewable energy infrastructure, windmills have to be appropriately located in Ireland, and the heart of a residential community isn’t the best place for this.”