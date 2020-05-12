Bloom at home: A flavour of the festival in your own back yard (or on your sofa)

Organisers of this year’s cancelled Bloom festival are inviting people to get green at home – it is where your garden is, after all.

While the highly anticipated Phoenix Park event is one of many that fell foul of the coronavirus pandemic, flower beds still require attention, grass must be cut and hedges trimmed.

“Covid-19 has brought us many challenges but it has also given some of us more time to experience the joy of gardening at what is the most exciting time of year for growing and planting,” said Bord Bia Bloom show manager Gary Graham.

In defiance of the virus, and unfortunately requiring a little time spent indoors, the alternative June bank holiday weekend festival will this year include a series of online events, including Q&As and talks.

There will be cookery demonstrations and entertainment from some of Bloom’s long-time participants, “bringing a flavour of Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival directly into people’s homes”.

Tailoring the event to a more domesticated audience in 2020, organisers have shifted focus to things such as house plants, wildflower meadows at home, and preparing back garden picnics.

“A gardening project is a great way to fill your time at home and get your creative juices flowing,” Mr Graham said. “Try building a bug hotel and re-wilding an area for wildlife, or plant some pollinators and make some space for birds. We’re encouraging everyone, no matter what space they have available, to get out there and give it a go!”

The public are invited to follow the various strands of Bloom’s re-imagination across its social media platforms.

Similarly, following the cancellation of the Ulster in Bloom Competition 2020, the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) has launched ‘’Homegrown”, a digital horticultural showcase to “help raise community spirits during the Covid-19 emergency” via social media.