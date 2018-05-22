Average farm income up 30 per cent due to dairy farm increases

The average farm income increased by 30 per cent to €31,300 in 2017, according to official figures released today.

The Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) published its preliminary results and found an average income increase of over €7,500 since 2016.

The NFS report said the increase is largely due to dairy farms. In 2017, the average income on dairy farms was €86,000, compared to €52,000 in 2016. The report this was a result of a substantial jump in the farm price of milk and continuing growth in the volume of milk produced.

Brian Moran, one of the report’s authors, described 2017 as “a record year” for dairy farmers.

Tillage farms also saw a positive year, with a 20 per cent increase due to higher yields and lower production costs.

Professor Gerry Boyle, Director of Teagasc, told The Irish Times while the figures indicate positive growth, the 2017 average income “conceals an awful lot”.

If dairy farms are excluded, the average income “drops to approximately €20,000”, he said, and more than two thirds of farms saw “little change” in their income.

In the case of sheep farms the average income increased by 8 per cent due to the support provided by the Sheep Welfare Scheme, while cattle farms saw little to no increase.

Off-farm jobs

Prof Boyle said there are “very poor” incomes particularly on sheep farms and cattle farms. The income levels there are between €12,000 and €17,000.

“Clearly no family could survive adequately on that income level so most of those families would have to have an off-farm job,” Prof Boyle said.

The survey found 31 per cent of farmers have an off-farm job and the most common off-farm jobs are in agriculture or construction.

Some 30 per cent of farms were categorised as vulnerable, a decrease of 5 percentage points since 2016, attributed to an increase in farms categorised as ‘viable’ and ‘sustainable’.

Prof Boyle said some farms can be assisted to improve their technical capabilities through education and training but with others “very little can be done about their level of vulnerability”.

He added: “Maybe the farmers are too elderly or they might be living on very small farms.”

Teagasc expects the average farm income to decline in 2018.

“There’s a natural volatility in farming incomes. They fluctuate. Prices can change. Plus we can’t predict the weather,” Prof Boyle said.

He said dairy prices have begun to fall and the fact that we had a “very bad” winter and spring will “affect this year’s income negatively”.

The NFS report also said while the issue of a fodder shortage has been prominent in farm media commentary since last winter most of its financial impact on farms won’t be clear until the 2018 survey.

The NFS studies 85,000 farms in Ireland annually. The full 2017 report is available at teagasc.ie.