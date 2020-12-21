Two of four new post-primary schools to be run by Educate Together

Two of the four post-primary schools to be established in 2021 have been awarded to Educate Together, Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced.

The new post-primary schools are being established in September 2021 as part of the Government’s plan to cater for current and future demographic growth.

By the time of completion, the new schools will be able to cater for more than 2,700 students.

Le Chéile Schools Trust was awarded patronage of the new school in Ballincollig in Co Cork.

The school was initially announced as a 600 pupil school, however due to emerging demand, it has since been decided that the school size should be increased to have the potential to cater for 1,000 pupils.

In the school planning area of Booterstown, Blackrock and Dún Laoghaire in Dublin, Educate Together was awarded patronage of the 1,000 pupil school.

Educate Together will also be the patron of the new post-primary school in Gorey, Co Wexford, which will cater for 500 pupils.

In Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) will be the patron of the 600 pupil school.

While the school will be taught through English, the school patron will give consideration to the establishment of an Irish-medium Unit (Aonad), depending on demand from parents, the Department said.

In all cases of patronage, the Minister accepted the recommendations of the new schools establishment group (NSEG), an independent advisory group.

Minister Foley said she is “delighted” the patronage process could continue, despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“ The views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these four new schools,” she said.

Sites have not yet been secured for all four schools. In relation to Dunshaughlin, the potential to locate the school on lands currently being acquired by the minister is “being explored”.

Regarding the school to cater for the Booterstown, Blackrock & Dún Laoghaire school planning areas, the Department has acquired a site of circa. 3 acres site for this school at Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin, referred to as “the Abilene property”.

For the other two schools, the site identification process is ongoing.