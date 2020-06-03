Students and lecturers: Share your views on remote learning

Online lectures are set to continue for students at colleges and universities in September, combined with some face-to-face seminars in some institutions.

The Irish Times would like to hear from students and lecturers. What has your experience been of remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic? As a student, how do you think it impacts your college experience, academically and socially? Do you think it is sustainable in the longer term?

Students and lecturers: Share your experiences of remote learning

