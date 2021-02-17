Q&A: What kind of choice will students have in this year’s Leaving Cert?

What will the format of the Leaving Certificate be this year?

Leaving Cert students look set to be given the choice of availing of a modified version of calculated grades, sitting written exams in June or a combination of both.



Students will get one set of results in August/September featuring their best grade, regardless of whether it is a calculated grade or a Leaving Cert exam.

Oral, practical and performance assessments also look set to go ahead in the coming weeks, although in different formats and in a manner which minimises the need for visiting examiners.

So, will I be able to choose what exam I want to sit?

Sources say students will have the option of choosing which subjects they want to sit an exam for.

If a student has availed of calculated grades and sits the exam for a particular subject, the candidate will receive the higher of the two grades, according to sources. A similar system was applied to grades awarded to students last year.

Will students bother to sit the written exams if they can simply opt for calculated grades?

The Government and unions are keen to encourage as many students as possible to sit the written exams and remain engaged with classes until the end of the school year.

They believe the fact that students will not have sight of their calculated grade results in advance of the June exams will provide an incentive for most students to sit the written papers as an “insurance policy”.

Will written exams be delayed until late into summer?

Sources say there are no plans to delay the written exams, which are likely to get underway on Wednesday, June 9th. A formal exam timetable is set to be published shortly.

The exams this year are likely to include additional choice to make up for disruption to the school year. The aim is to ensure that students who have not completed the full curriculum are not unduly penalised.

In what way will the modified version of calculated grades differ to last year’s calculated grades?

Last year’s calculated grades were based on a combination of teachers’ assessments or predicted grades, along with a standardisation process overseen by the Department of Education to ensure consistency and fairness in grades.

This year, it looks likely that a similar structure will be used to calculate students’ grades.

A key change, however, is that oral, practical and performance components of exams are expected to feed into students’ calculated grade results.

These “second components” are worth between 20 and 50 per cent of marks in some subjects.

It is also likely that students who study “out of school” subjects - such as minority languages - will be able to avail of calculated grades this year.

The Department of Education is understood to be keen to use a different term to “calculated grades”this year for the process of assessing students’ grades, in light of these changes.

Will the standardisation process for calculated grades change this year?

These issues are still under discussion. Last year, the standardisation process relied on the grade profile of a student’s Junior Cert class, the student’s school track record in Leaving Cert results over a three-year period and the national patterns of achievement in the exams.

The use of “school profiling”, however, was withdrawn amid fears that it could penalise students in disadvantaged schools. This decision is the subject of a high profile legal challenge.

When will students be back in the classroom?

Sixth year students are likely return to the classroom in either the final week of February or the first week of March, depending on whether the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) agrees to such a move.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), for example, has said it will facilitate the return of Leaving Cert students from February 22nd onwards, but a full reopening will need ASTI support.

When is there likely to be a formal announcement of the Leaving Cert plans?

Minister Norma Foley was due to brief Ministers on latest developments on the format of the exams at a meeting of the Cabinet committee on education on Wednesday afternoon. This is attended by the Taoiseach and a number of other Ministers.

A formal announcement is expected later on Wednesday evening following an incorporeal, or virtual, meeting of the Cabinet.

Will it be safe to sit exams next June given the threat posed by the UK variant?

Public health authorities are understood to have advised that it is safe to conduct Leaving Cert exams in schools with modifications, similar to the delayed November Leaving Cert exams.

This saw socially distanced students sit exams in classrooms and exam halls, typically overseen by an external supervisor.

What’s due to happen with the Junior Certificate?

The Junior Cert exams for 60,000 students are also set to be cancelled to make way for a greater focus on facilitating the Leaving Cert.

It seems likely that alternative assessment arrangements will be implemented for Junior Cert students in a similar manner to last year.

Last year’s arrangements involved allowing schools the freedom to conduct their own assessments, which were marked by students’ teachers.

All students who completed third year received a certification of completion of the junior cycle programme and a report at school level.