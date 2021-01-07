Dublin school to defy Government request to reopen for Leaving Cert students

A Dublin secondary school has announced that it will defy the Government decision to reopen schools three days a week for Leaving Cert students.

A number of other secondary schools are meeting to consider taking similar action in light of the public health threat posed by Covid-19.

The principal , who asked to remain anonymous until all parents and students are informed of the decision on Thursday, said she did believed a partial reopening would pose unacceptable health risks.

“With numbers with the virus at almost 8,000, we do not believe it is safe to open the school,” the principal said.

“Therefore, we will remain closed and sixth year students, along with all the other year groups will be taught online.

“We will, of course keep the situation under review and if the numbers improve, we can look at facilitating the sixth year’s attendance.”

Another principal, who declined to be named, said the school may also remain closed due to logistical problem is delivering in-person and online classes.

“We have a full online timetable ready to go, but now our teachers are being asked to come into school for sixth years for three days and teach the rest online. How is that possible?” the principal said.

“Many teachers have primary school children. This will weaken provision for all other students. It’s a mess.”

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ordered

However, in the past the department has ordered schools to reopen where they have decided to close without the approval of the public health officials.

The Government announced on Thursday that secondary schools will reopen for three days a week for up to 60,000 Leaving Cert students from next Monday. In addition, special schools and special classes will reopen for an estimated 18,000 pupils.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said the decision had been made in the best interests of students, especially those facing into exams and with learning disabilities.

She said schools and teachers had proved resilient in the past in reopening schools and she was convinced the education sector would “not be found wanting” in reopening again in a limited way.

For all other students, schools will be required to put in place remote learning provisions from next Monday and to communicate these plans directly to families.

Leaving Cert final-year students will attend school three days per week, with the other two days’ learning being supported by their teachers remotely.

Unions representing school staff have expressed alarm over the Government’s decision to partially reopen schools for special needs and Leaving Certificate students describing it as “rushed and reckless”.

The three teachers’ unions said they have serious reservations over the health implications for their members, while the union representing special needs assistants said the decision was unworkable.

None have yet signalled they are prepared to take industrial action or instruct members not to turn up for work next week.

Access to advice

Instead, they are seeking further meetings with the department and access to public health advice which underpinned the Government decision.

The director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals said that reopening to sixth year students “will bring challenges which require careful consideration”.

“The primary goal of all school leaders has been and remains the provision of the highest standard of education for all our students while protecting the health and wellbeing of all in the school community,” said Clive Byrne.

“The logistics of maintaining online and on-site learning in this way will be complex but with the support and understanding of the Department of Education, they can be achieved.”

Mr Byrne said the association was anxious to meet education partners and explore solutions with the department and the State Examinations Commission which address the “expressed concerns of students and staff to enable a mix of face to face teaching and online learning.”