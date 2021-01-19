Digital divide: How Covid-19 is deepening inequality in education

Jan Rynne has chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), a form of blood cancer. She is at a significantly higher risk of catching Covid-19 and 37 per cent of CLL patients who catch the virus die.

In order to protect her life, Jan and her husband, Michael, have made the decision to keep their two children, who are in first and third year, out of secondary school.

The Department of Education provides remote learning for children who are at a high risk of serious illness or death if they catch the virus, but there is no provision of remote learning to children who have high-risk family members.

Speaking to The Irish Times, several families say they feel their medical concerns are being dismissed and they have had little to no engagement from the department.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has repeatedly said that schools are safe places for children. Official data suggests schools are safer than the wider community with, at the time of writing, the positivity rate of Covid-19 in schools at 3.5 per cent compared with, at the time of going to press, 20 per cent in the wider community. Some teachers and school leaders, however, have expressed concerns that their experiences are being ignored.

The figures do not reassure Laura McCarthy, a mother of two with a life-limiting condition, who says it remains too risky to send her children to school.

“Education is very important to us and we don’t want to keep the children out of school, but because we have been isolating since the start of 2020, it is the only way that Covid could come into the house,” she says. “And as my husband is my carer and does everything around the house, we can’t risk him getting it either.”

Two-tier education

High-risk families who can afford grinds, private tuition or a private education are at an advantage over high-risk families in the public school system or families who cannot afford expensive private tuition.

Dr Selina McCoy, a researcher with the Economic and Social Research Institute, says there is a digital divide between private schools and the rest of the school system. McCoy is one of the authors of a recent report that highlighted the nature of the two-tier education system and how fee-paying schools are more likely to have better learning platforms.

“This digital divide had a direct but also wider impact. When a subset of students lacks connectivity or has to rely on inadequate access devices, this disadvantages not only those students but also other students in the school with better access because teachers have to adjust their methods to cater for all their students,” she says.

Zara Flynn is a carer to her mother, Emer, who also has CLL. Emer, in turn, supports her own elderly mother.

Zara withdrew her son, James, from his fee-paying secondary school in Dublin and her six-year-old daughter from primary school because of the risk of Covid-19.

We have a full guidance team and study mentors. Our teachers are not ‘remote’, they’re central to the student’s virtual experience

“There was a case [of Covid] in my son’s school,” she says. “I implored them to provide remote learning and they did it for a while when he was being tested for Covid, but then it was pulled suddenly. We couldn’t leave my mother floundering.

“It’s proven to be a very good alternative. James sits down at his desk at 8.40am and waits for a Team call. They talk to him for a minute or two and then mute the mic and get on with the class. It’s not an add-on for the teachers and if he has any questions he can email them and they’ll get back to him. He has a structure and his form teacher has been amazing. Lunch-break times vary each day and I have an alarm to remind me.”

Flynn acknowledges, however, that she is in a lucky position and that not all families can offer this level of support. “If you can pay for it, you are more likely to be able to get this for your children,” she says. “And in terms of the support you need to provide, it is more demanding on parents. My background is counselling psychology and I work with teens and young adults to help them manage their time. Parents can draw from their own educational experiences to support their children but having this skill set has helped.”

Is online learning the future of second-level education?

Last year, the Institute of Education, a fee-paying school in Dublin, launched Ireland’s first full-time virtual school. All classes are recorded and delivered virtually via a livestream or they are available to watch back.

This means that students from all over Ireland – and beyond – can learn remotely and, of course, be protected from sickness and potential health risks.

Principal at the Institute of Education, Yvonne O’Toole, describes a typical school day: “Our virtual students get up in the morning, turn on the laptop and click on the attendance link for every class. We have a team that supports virtual learners, with each student having a mentor that they liaise with every day to discuss assessments, issues and challenges.

“We have a full guidance team and study mentors. Our teachers are not ‘remote’, they’re central to the student’s virtual experience.”

That said, O’Toole believes that the best experience is an onsite education. “Students love being in school here but if, for any reason, they can’t be, they can take classes virtually. There’s also an option for a blended approach: some of our students are training for the Olympics and they can already create their own timetable, but now they can watch recordings of their classes. Indeed, all students will be able to go back over their lessons which will help them in their study.”

At the outset, the institute decided not to offer virtual classes for subjects with a major practical element, such as art and home economics, although its 97 pre-recorded science experiments will be of value to physics, chemistry and biology students.

Resource intensive

This is a resource-intensive approach which was well planned and carefully considered, although, with fees for the Institute of Education costing €7,950 per year, it’s one the school can afford to resource.

In most schools blended learning can work well, but it requires a lot of involvement by parents and responsibility from all stakeholders

But is virtual education a model which could work for other schools?

Dr Ann Marcus-Quinn, lecturer in technical communication and instructional design at the University of Limerick, says: “When we did a review into the iPad-only policy at Ratoath College [which recommended last January that the policy be dropped], we found that even in homes with a strong educational infrastructure, parents said that they didn’t initially see what a distraction being connected online could be. This is supported by global studies around digital learning.”

Every applicant at the Institute of Education is interviewed to ensure they are highly motivated to learn and O’Toole says this level of buy-in from the start, along with the intensive support from teachers, ensures that students won’t be distracted by social media or the internet.

“In most schools blended learning can work well, but it requires a lot of involvement by parents and responsibility from all stakeholders,” says Marcus-Quinn.

Of course, students whose parents have the most time and resources are those who would benefit most from a greater shift to digital learning, with disadvantaged students at risk of being left behind.

“We’d need a strong structure in place,” says Marcus-Quinn. “Australia has decades of experience of distance learning. We don’t have that lived experience here. Any moves in this direction need to be carefully mapped and planned.”