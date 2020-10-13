Budget 2021: €250 payment for third-level students for move to online learning

All full-time third-level students are to receive a €250 payment in the coming year to help compensate for the move towards greater online learning.

It is one of a number of education measures set to be unveiled in Budget 2021 including the hiring of 565 additional teachers to bring the pupil-teacher ratio at primary level to a record low.

The financial assistance package for third-level students is understood to cost a total of €50 million and will be provided to students who have paid the €3,000 student registration fee or who are in receipt of Susi grants.

In addition, more generous post-graduate grant aid will be announced, with maximum payments rising from €2,000 to €3,500. The income threshold for eligibility for these grants will also rise, up from €31,500, now €54,240.

It is also likely that a wide-ranging review of the Susi grants scheme will be announced which will examine if adequate supports are available for part-time students and others.

There is also set to be additional capital funding for third-level - in the region of €15 million - for structural adjustments to buildings which were required due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These measures are due to be contained in a €3.3 billion allocation to the Simon Harris-led Department of Further and Higher Education.

Other measures include funding for 5,000 additional third level palces to accommodate demoographic growth and “exceptional demand” arising from the calculated grades process.

Separately, Minister for Education Norma Foley is set to announce that an additional 565 teachers will be hired next year.

They include 300 mainstream primary teachers, in addition to over 265 post required at second level needed to meet demographic pressures.

This will lower the pupil-teacher ratio at primary level from an average of 26 pupils to every teacher (26:1) to 25 pupils for every teacher (25:1).

This will be the lowest ever allocation ratio at primary level. This move is likely to cost about €14 million over the course of a full year.

Overall, the education budget across primary, secondary and third-level is set to climb above €11 billion, the highest ever on record.

The bulk of the funding will go towards salaries for thousands of teachers and special needs assistants.

Commenting ahead of the budget announcement, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said it had made a reduction of at least one pupil per year in the staffing schedule a key aim.

“Fuelled by support from teachers, parents and concerned members of the public, more than 20,000 emails to politicians were sent in just three short weeks,” a spokesman said.

“Tackling our supersized classes is imperative if we are to keep our schools open and move towards the EU average of 20 in a classroom. The Irish average is 25 and one in five pupils learn in a classroom of thirty or more pupils in this country.”