Vandalising of 1916 plaque ‘shocking and upsetting’

The destruction of a plaque in Cabra, north Dublin commemorating the 1916 Rising has been called “shocking, disappointing and upsetting” by the chairman of the 1916 Relatives Association.

The plaque, which was unveiled in December on Cabra Bridge by Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring, was torn off a wall and broken into three pieces last Thursday night. The broken plaque was then thrown into a local garden where it was found on Friday morning, according to Brian O’Neill, the association’s chairman.

The granite plaque was erected to commemorate the men and women of the first battalion of Irish Volunteers who fought in the 1916 Rising, many of whom came from the areas of Cabra, Phibsborough and Stoneybatter.

Similar plaques were unveiled across Dublin in 2016 at each of the 1916 garrison sites such as the Four Courts, St James’s Hospital, the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and the site of the old Jacob’s Biscuit Factory.

“This hasn’t happened before. These plaques have gone up in other locations. Generally, people have appreciated them,” said Mr O’Neill.

The Cabra Historical Society lobbied Dublin City Council for two years to get the plaque erected on North Circular Road.

“The Cabra Historical Society have worked tirelessly to have this plaque erected. It was erected with honour, dignity and respect for the men and women of 1916. The person or persons who tore it down acted with dishonour and disrespect not only to our 1916 relatives but to the local community,” added Mr O’Neill.

Gardaí have been informed about the vandalism and are investigating the matter.

Mr O’Neill said his association “will do everything we can to have the plaque restored”.

“Dublin City Council now have the plaque back and they’re looking to see if it can be repaired. If it can’t, we will look at other alternatives. Possibly even erecting one in bronze. A number of people have come forward and said they are prepared to make a contribution towards a bronze cast,” he said.