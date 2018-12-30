Two Donegal men charged with alleged assault on pensioner in Australia

Two Irishmen have been charged following an alleged assault on a 66-year-old man in Australia.

The victim is understood to be in a critical condition following the incident in Sydney on Saturday.

Christopher McLaughlin (24) and Nathan Kelly (21), both from Co Donegal, were charged with grievous bodily harm and affray after the man was found with critical injuries on the side of the road in Summer Hill, in the inner west area of the city.

McLaughlin is from Malin and Kelly is from Glengad, on the Inishowen Peninsula. Both men only arrived in Australia a few months ago.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was treated at the scene for his injuries. He was then taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he has been described as being in a critical condition.

Mr McLaughlin and Mr Kelly were arrested a short time later by police.

The pair appeared in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. Neither man applied for bail in the case.

They are set to appear at Burwood Local Court on January 9th.