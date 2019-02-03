Two dead following three car traffic collision in Co Tyrone

Two people have been killed in a three car collision in Co Tyrone on Sunday afternoon.

A further three people are being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call for assistance at 1.37pm on Sunday following a crash on Moy Road in Dungannon.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic, five Emergency crews, one Doctor and one ambulance officer to the scene,” NIAS said.

Two men have died following a three vehicle RTC on the Dungannon Rd just outside Moy around 1.40pm this afternoon. A man and 2 women were also injured.



Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 699 03/02/19. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 3, 2019

Devastating news coming through about a fatal accident near the Moy today. God love them and their families. — Michelle Gildernew (@gildernewm) February 3, 2019

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team was also tasked to the incident, but responded by car due to the weather conditions.

Following initial treatment at the scene, where NIAS were supported by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), three patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, NIAS added.

The three car collision was described as “serious” by the PSNI, and the road was closed off and traffic diversions were put in place, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Sinn Féin Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew said people in the local area were in shock.

“My thoughts are with all of those involved and their families at this time,” she said.

She later wrote on Twitter: “Devastating news coming through about a fatal accident near the Moy today. God love them and their families.”

A spokeswoman for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said she was unable to provide a condition report for the three injured patients at this time.