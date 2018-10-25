Drug dealer linked to Kinahan gang targeted in Criminal Assets Bureau raids

A drug dealer linked to the Kinahan gang and who gardaí believe has invested the proceeds of crime in holiday homes has been targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The suspect, who is in his 30s and from Dublin’s north inner city, is also linked to the veteran Dublin criminal John Cunningham.

Now in his 60s, Cunningham kidnapped Jennifer Guinness in 1986. A former association of Martin Cahill and John Gilligan, Cunningham built a drugs empire in Holland before going into the narcotics business with Christy Kinahan in Spain 15 years ago.

His associate targeted by Cab in Dublin and Wexford on Thursday oversees the sale of some of the Kinahan cartel’s drugs in Dublin’s north inner city.

The suspect has no legitimate means of income yet held a lavish family celebration for hundreds of people in recent months and has significant assets.

During surprise raids led by Cab on Thursday, gardaí seized an Audi SUV, five expensive watches, at least 10 mobile phones, cash and financial documentation.

A bank account containing about €10,000 has also been frozen under legislation targeting money laundering.

Searches were carried out at a number of premises in Dublin’s north inner city as well as Dublin 10 and Dublin 22. Searches were also conducted in Wexford.

In danger

The suspect grew up in Dublin’s north inner city but he no longer lives there because his life is in danger due to the Kinahan-Hutch feud. The area is home to the Hutch family and their associates.

He has been formally notified by the Garda that credible intelligence has been gathered that suggests his life is at risk because of his links to the Kinahans.

The suspect’s home in west Dublin was one of seven addresses searched on Thursday. Aside from four residential addresses in the capital, two holiday homes in Co Wexford were also searched as well as a business in the region. That business is linked to the holiday letting market in the Leinster area.

While led by Cab, the operation also involved gardaí from Dublin’s north central division and Revenue officers.

Staff from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection were also part of the day of action, aimed at detecting any abuses of the social welfare system.

Among the watches seized were three Rolex and a Breitling. The vehicle seized is a 142 Audi Q5 and the amount of cash seized was €2,000, though that estimate was provisional.

No arrests were made during the operation but garda sources said they did not expect to detain any suspects. Instead, the raids were aimed at seizing any physical assets on suspicion they were the proceeds of crime and also gathering any evidence that would unearth hidden wealth.

Informed sources said the financial documents and mobile phones seized would now be analysed to determine if they contained any information that might help the Garda identify secret investment properties, bank accounts or other assets.