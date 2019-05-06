Taxi driver (59) left with head and facial injuries after Dublin attack

A 59-year-old taxi driver was left with serious head and facial injuries after he was attacked by a group of youths in Dublin early on Monday.

Four people have been arrested following the attack, a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

“The incident occurred at approximately 12.30am at Rutland Grove, Crumlin. It’s understood the taxi driver was overpowered and seriously assaulted by a group of youths after driving them from the city centre,” it added.

The driver’s mobile phone, a sum of cash and a dash cam were taken during the incident. He was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance after the attack.

Garda units from Sundrive and Crumlin Garda Stations arrested two males and two females, all aged in their late teens and early 20s, on Sundrive Road a short time later.

“They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at Sundrive Road, Crumlin and Rathmines Garda Stations,” a spokesman added.

He said the scene of the incident and the taxi had been examined by scenes of crime officers and enquires are ongoing. The taxi driver is continuing to recover in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward and said anyone with information can contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-6666600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.