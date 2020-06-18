Two adults taken from car after it slides off Salthill promenade in Galway

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that led to a car leaving the road and sliding off the Salthill promenade in Galway.

The incident occurred at about 5pm on Wednesday. A Garda spokeswoman said two cars collided causing “material damage”.

One of the vehicles slid off the road down rocks towards the sea. However, it did not reach the water.

Ambulance services and the fire brigade attended the scene. Two adults were removed from the vehicle.

Paramedics attended to all persons involved and no injuries were reported.