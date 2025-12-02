Business

Comreg begins High Court bid to make Sky end automatic subscriber renewals

Regulator says broadcaster’s practice breaches EU rules but Sky says its contracts are ‘subscription contracts of indeterminate duration’

Regulator has asked court for orders requiring Sky Ireland to end practice of automatically renewing customer contracts. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA
Regulator has asked court for orders requiring Sky Ireland to end practice of automatically renewing customer contracts. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA
Tue Dec 02 2025 - 18:411 MIN READ

The High Court has been urged to make orders requiring Sky Ireland Ltd to end its practice of automatically renewing customers’ contracts without first informing them their contracts are about to end and of alternative tariffs.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (Comreg) has brought proceedings claiming Sky is in breach of 2022 EU regulations requiring communications service providers to inform consumers in a prominent and timely manner of the end of the contractual commitment and means by which they can terminate the contract.

It says Sky is also contravening the regulations by failing to provide consumers with “best tariff advice” before the contract is automatically prolonged. Sky is the only one of the five big providers refusing to do so, Comreg says.

Comreg’s case was opened before Ms Justice Eileen Roberts on Tuesday by Eoin McCullough SC. Sky opposes the application.

READ MORE

Former Willow Park primary school teacher to be sentenced over abuse of eight boys

New detail emerges about President Catherine Connolly’s 2018 trip to Syria

Newlyweds withdraw €120,000 compensation claim after honeymoon photos shown in court

Trump now facing same scrutiny of ageism that proved catastrophic for Biden

It disputes Comreg’s interpretation of the relevant legal provisions and says they only apply to contracts with a fixed duration. Its customers’ contracts are subscription contracts of indeterminate duration, it says.

The regulations, Sky argues, are designed to address the potential harm of consumers getting automatically prolonged in the contract for a second term without their knowledge. This harm does not arise in relation to Sky customers as its contracts do not follow this type of model in Ireland, it argues.

The case continues and is scheduled to last three days.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning