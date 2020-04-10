Trio charged after gardaí net drugs haul in Laois raid

Three people have been charged after gardaí allegedly discovered more than €500,000 worth of drugs having received reports of suspicious activity.

Responding gardaí went to an area of Rossvale in Portlaoise on Wednesday where they found a man in his 30s who they proceeded to search.

They allegedly discovered a package containing a kilogram of a substance believed to be cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000.

The man was arrested and brought to Birr Garda station.

Gardaí attached to the Laois drugs unit carried out a follow-up search at a local property where they say they uncovered €500,000 worth of cannabis and €35,000 worth of what is believed to be cocaine. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

A man and a woman aged in their 30s were arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda station.

On Friday, gardaí issued a statement saying the first man in his thirties who was brought to Birr station has been charged and will appear at Portlaoise district court next Thursday.

The man and woman arrested separately have also been charged. The received bail at Tullamore District Court on Friday and are due to appear at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday June, 11th.