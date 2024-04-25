Man charged over knife attack on friar volunteering at Capuchin Day Centre

The Capuchin Day Centre on Bow Street provides services for the homeless and vulnerable. Photograph: Tom Honan

A non-verbal man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him over a knife attack on a friar volunteering at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin on Thursday.

Fr Ademir Marques suffered a head injury shortly after 10.30am on Thursday in a hall at the homeless day centre on Bowe Street, where clients were eating breakfast.

He was treated at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Gardaí arrested Anthony Geraghty (38) at the centre at 10.45am and brought him to the Bridewell station to charge him with assault causing harm to Fr Marques, and unlawful possession of a blade as a weapon.

He appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell at a late sitting of Dublin District Court but did not apply for bail. Mr Geraghty, who resides at a hostel on Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Dublin 2, was dressed in a blue sweater, runners and grey tracksuit trousers and walked unsteadily into the courtroom before he sat down.

Garda Jane Mitchell told the court that Mr Geraghty “made no response” when cautioned and charged, and the court heard he faced an objection to bail.

However, defence solicitor Amanda Connolly told Judge O’Connell that she could “short circuit matters”.

Outlining her client’s background, she said, “I can inform the court there is certainly a cognitive deficit in respect of Mr Geraghty, and he is also non-verbal”.

Ms Connolly explained that she attempted to communicate with him as best as possible, and there was agreement not to seek bail at this stage.

The judge noted he consented to being remanded in custody for a full psychiatric and cognitive assessment of his fitness to plead.

He will face his next hearing on Tuesday, and the solicitor suggested it would be easier for Mr Geraghty to appear via video link.

When asked if she needed any other assistance to take instructions, the solicitor said she thought it would not be fair for him to have to appear in court in person because he was non-verbal. She added that she would liaise with the prison’s mental health team.

The judge agreed to her request to direct a full psychiatric assessment and granted legal aid.

The Franciscan friars run the facility for homeless people in the city centre, where breakfast is served daily from 8am to 11.30am.

Shower facilities and other essentials are also provided for homeless individuals and families.

In a statement, chief executive of the Capuchin Day Centre Brian Friel said: “Thankfully, the prompt intervention of our team meant that Fr Ademir sustained only a superficial injury and will be back to his ministry again tomorrow as usual.”