Trainee Garda arrested over suspected firearms offence

A probationary Garda has been arrested in relation to a suspected firearms offence and is being questioned in Dublin.

The garda member was arrested on Thursday evening in Dublin and is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 , in a Dublin Garda Station, the Garda Press Office said on Friday evening.

The investigation is under the direction of Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations, John O’Driscoll, and the member is a probationer. Probationers are members of the force who are in the first two years of their service subsequent to training in Templemore.

“An Garda Síochána is not commenting any further on the identity of the Garda member,” the Press Office said. “Investigations are ongoing.”