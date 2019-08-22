Three heads stolen from statues at Dublin’s Wax Museum
Two appear in court in connection with theft of statue heads at museum
Two people appeared in court on Thursday in connection with the theft of statues at the National Wax Museum in Dublin.
The heads of three wax works were stolen from the museum on Wednesday afternoon.
‘Where ye ‘heading’ with that’...3 wax heads stolen— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 22, 2019
yesterday from the Wax Museum in Dublin. 2 recovered by staff with assistance
from members of the public. Gardaí from Pearse St stopped male & female
with the 3rd wax head. Both arrested & HEADING to court. #WaxOnWaxOff pic.twitter.com/xzTB7Mhs6f
Two of the heads were recovered by staff with the assistance of members of the public, while the third head was recovered by gardaí.
A Garda spokesman said a man and a woman in their 30s were arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday.
They appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday charged in relation to the incident.