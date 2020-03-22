Three arrested in operation targeting dissident republicans

Detectives investigating dissident republicans have arrested three men during an ongoing operation in the midlands, gardaí have said.

The men, two aged in their 40s and one in his 50s, were detained on Sunday under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

They are all being questioned at Garda stations in Dublin.

The suspects were arrested by officers from the Special Detective Unit during an operation backed up by the armed Emergency Response Unit as well as other national Garda units.

Gardaí said the operation remained “live” and further searches were being carried out.

According to Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey, in charge of policing and security, the “ongoing operation” signals the force’s “determination to ensure the security of our State, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation”.

“All of An Garda Síochána’s specialist units whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the State continue to be fully resourced and active keeping people safe at this time,” he added.