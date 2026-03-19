Fighting for Faughan Hill: How a dream family home in Co Meath became a 20-year nightmare

In early 2007, Meath County Council received a complaint from a member of the public about a new house at Faughan Hill. Photograph: Barry Cronin

When Michael and Rose Murray built their dream family home at Faughan Hill, Co Meath, in 2006, in defiance of a refusal of planning permission for a house half its size, they may not have anticipated the two-decade long nightmare that would follow.

After a saga of appeals and proceedings involving Meath County Council, An Bord Pleanála, the High Court, the Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the demolition of their five-bedroom home began on Thursday.

Many might ask why it took so long. The answer lies partly in the couple’s determination to hold on to the house and delays before the courts and in the planning system.

Michael, also known as Chris Murray, grew up in Bohermeen and always intended to make a home there. He emigrated to the UK for work reasons but returned in the 1990s. He particularly wanted to live close to his widowed mother.

In 1996, he married Rose, a nurse from Co Kilkenny, and the couple spent a frustrating two years failing to get permission to build on other sites before they acquired one at Faughan Hill, about 2km from Bohermeen.

Murray knew the owners and agreed a purchase deal without legal advice. He was confident of getting planning permission for reasons including he was a local and proposing to farm the land.

Possessions beloning to the Murrays are picked up prior to the demolition beginning. Photograph: Barry Cronin

His May 2006 application for permission for a 1,283 sq m (13,810 sq ft) house was refused by the council a month later for reasons including it would mean excessive density of development in an unserviced rural area.

That same year, permission was granted for two houses for members of the local family who had sold the site to the Murrays while retaining the parcel of lands containing it.

Those permissions were conditional on the landowners agreeing to sterilise the remainder of the lands from further housing development. The council got letters of agreement but no written legal agreement was drawn-up.

In early 2007, the council received a complaint from a member of the public about a new house at Faughan Hill. The Murrays had built a 588 sq m house over a few months and moved into it before Christmas 2006.

When the council ordered demolition, Murray sought retention permission. The council refused in May 2007 and An Bord Pleanála in June 2009 upheld that decision on appeal. The couple did not seek a High Court judicial review of the refusal.

[ Judge told Meath couple have ‘lost everything’ as demolition of home continuesOpens in new window ]

In 2007, the council sought High Court orders requiring the removal of the house and restoration of the site to agricultural use. During the proceedings, the Murrays stressed Michael’s links to the area and the impact on their children if the house was demolished. They also said their house did not require permission because it was an agricultural building used to store farm materials.

Judge John Edwards, in his 2010 decision, expressed sympathy for them but said this was not “a technicality”, it was a “flagrant breach” of the planning laws which was completely unjustified whatever their frustrations about the planning refusals. He made an order for demolition, but stayed it for two years.

The stay remained pending their appeal to the Supreme Court, initiated in 2011 but only determined in May 2017. Dismissing it, the court said it was difficult to discern a “more reckless disregard for the rule of law”. It put a one year stay, until May 2018, on the demolition order.

The Murrays had lodged proceedings with the ECHR in November 2017, which were deemed inadmissible a month later.

When they failed to demolish the property, the council took contempt proceedings in 2019. These settled in 2020 on an undertaking to vacate the house by September 2022 to allow the council to demolish it.

Three days before they were due to leave, the Murray’s initiated a High Court case claiming they had new evidence, related to land sterilisation agreements, that invalidated the council’s planning refusals. In 2024, the High Court granted the council’s application to strike out that case as “frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of process”.

The Court of Appeal last year upheld the strike out order and the Supreme Court last November refused to hear a further appeal, clearing the way for demolition.

Even with demolition under way on Thursday, the Murrays’ solicitor sought to stall it on grounds including a fresh case has been filed with the ECHR. However, High Court Judge Richard Humphreys said he was leaving the orders in place.