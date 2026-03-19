Man charged with murder of father-of-one in Cork city

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing near Knapps Square and Lower John Street in Cork city

A 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of one in Cork city.

Jonathan Hennessy was brought before Cork District Court on Thursday evening where he was charged with the murder of Oleksandr Zhyvystkyi (31) on Knapp’s Square, Cork on March 16th.

Det Garda Kevin Motherway of Watercourse Road Garda station said he arrested Hennessy of Dr Patrick O’Sullivan Terrace, Upper Aghada, Co Cork on March 18th on suspicion of murder.

He said that he charged Hennessy with the murder of Zhyvystkyi at 4.25pm on March 19th and he made no reply.

Sgt John Dineen said given bail is not available on a murder charge at district court level, gardaí were seeking a week’s remand in custody for Hennessy to appear again in court by video-link.

Hennessy’s solicitor, Eddie Burke applied for free legal aid, saying his client was on disability allowance and Hennessy confirmed to Judge Mary Dorgan that this was his only source of income.

Burke also requested that Hennessy receive medical attention while in custody and the judge directed that he should receive all appropriate medical attention upon entry to Cork Prison.

The judge remanded Hennessy, who wore a black sweatshirt and grey pants, in custody for the DPP’s directions on the matter to appear again at Cork District Court on March 25th by video-link.

She also asked for an outline of the offence and Sgt Dineen said it was alleged Zhyvytskyi suffered a stab wound to his chest during an altercation on Knapps Square, Cork at 7.50pm on March 16th.

He said that the deceased made his way home to his apartment at Camden Court where he was attended to by paramedics but was pronounced deceased there by a doctor at 8.35pm

Zhyvystskyi, who came to Ireland five years ago and was working in Cork as a metal fabricator, is survived by his wife, Viktoria Saranchuk and their ten-month-old daughter, Yeva.