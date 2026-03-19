Expect Government to reduce petrol pump prices next week, but no one-off payments planned

It is certain that any announcement will state explicitly that the measures are temporary. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

This is not the first time an international conflict involving Iran has had a downstream impact on Irish fuel and energy prices.

The 1979 Iranian revolution led to a 10 per cent reduction in global oil supplies and resulted in the price surging from $14 to $38 a barrel. Allied with industrial unrest in Ireland, the supply shortage led to fuel rationing, large price increases and queues of cars forming at petrol stations for the month of May.

The sole response of the then government was to impose maximum price orders on fuel, which had limited impact.

Since the outbreak of war in the Middle East three weeks ago, supplies have not run short but the cost of petrol, diesel and kerosene (used for home heating) has increased by almost a quarter.

Irish Road Haulage Association president Ger Hyland said the cost of keeping a lorry on the road was up by €600 a week (or €30,000 a year) due to the price of a litre of diesel having jumped by 40 cent.

To compound matters, wholesale gas prices have also climbed following military attacks on Iranian and Qatari gasfields this week.

Opposition parties have, from the outset, demanded Government intervention to lower fuel prices and payments to help counter higher home energy bills. The Coalition has to date resisted, arguing that it needed to see how the situation developed and if the EU would respond as a collective. It also noted that it took several weeks to introduce measures after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

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Minister for Finance Simon Harris told the Dáil on Wednesday that he did not want to introduce any “knee-jerk” measures. However, with little sign of the conflict concluding, and prices continuing to rise, he confirmed that the Cabinet would approve measures on Tuesday.

The detail has not been revealed, but it is certainly not going to be as expansive as those introduced by then minister for finance Michael McGrath in 2022. Back then, the price of petrol was cut by 21 cent per litre and diesel by 15 cent. A €200 energy payment was also provided.

These incentives created a political problem and it took three budget cycles and more than two years for them to be tapered, despite prices levelling off. The Government does not want to repeat that mistake.

It is certain that any announcement will state explicitly that the measures are temporary. The Italian government, for example, has moved to cut fuel prices by 25 cent a litre but only for a period of 20 days. In Austria, the reduction will be a 5-cent reduction per litre, but only coming into effect when prices go 50 per cent above their pre-crisis level. The incentive will be in place until the end of the year.

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Sinn Féin has called for a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel of around 20 cent per litre. It also wants to remove the carbon tax component of home heating oil, which it says would cut the price of a 1,000-litre fill by some €183. In addition, it has proposed scrapping planned carbon tax increases later this year of €7.50 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent. That, in itself, would increase the price of petrol and diesel by about 2½ cent per litre.

Independent Ireland, People Before Profit and Aontú are largely aligned with Sinn Féin on this issue, but the same cannot be said of Labour, the Social Democrats, and the Greens – all of whom say the current carbon tax arrangements should not be interfered with.

Changes to the carbon tax regime would require amendments to primary legislation, which could take weeks rather than days to implement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Harris have remained tight-lipped when it comes to specific measures. No Government politician spoken to on Thursday believed the reduction would be less than 20 cent a litre.

As for targeted measures, sources said it was highly unlikely that there would be a repeat of the €200 once-off payments to counter higher home energy prices. One possibility being explored is an extension of the fuel allowance season, which is due to end in April. This would benefit about 470,000 households.

The Government is likely to be very specific in setting a date at which prices will revert to market rates, sources have said. The language will be flexible in the event that the conflict in the Middle East escalates or is prolonged.