Teenager dies and two others injured in Mayo car crash

A teenager has died and two other people were injured when the car they were travelled in crashed in Co Mayo on Saturday.

Gardaí said the single vehicle incident happened at about 11.50pm at Corha on the road between Newport and Castlebar.

All three occupants of the car were taken from the scene to Mayo General Hospital.

The driver of the car, a male in his teens, died early on Sunday morning. One of the male passengers, also a teenager, remains in a serious condition at the hospital and another male passenger (20s), continues to receive treatment for his injuries, gardaí said.

The Castlebar to Newport road (R311) was closed on Sunday morning in order to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.40pm – 12.00am to make this footage available to the Garda­.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.