Suspected burglar due in court after being found by Garda dog

A man who was located by a Garda dog working with a team investigating several burglaries in Cork City has been charged.

The man, aged in his 20s, was due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday afternoon.

He is charged in connection with a number of burglaries which took place in the Rochestown area of the city on Thursday.

At about 3pm on Thursday, gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in progress. The suspect vehicle rammed a patrol car and left the scene.

The suspect vehicle was abandoned at Mahon Golf Club and an extensive Garda search, assisted by the dog unit and air support unit got under way.

During the course of the search a number of stolen items were recovered and a vehicle was seized for technical examination.

At about 6.40pm a man in his 20s was arrested after he was located by Garda dog Laser.