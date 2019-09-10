Cork murder: two people arrested over killing of Paul Jones

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man whose body was found at his home in Cork city over the weekend.

A woman in her early 50s and a man in his early 40s have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Paul Jones, who lived in Bandon Road in the Lough parish on the southside of the city.

The woman is being questioned at Togher Garda station while the man is being detained at Mayfield Garda station in the city. They are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A murder investigation began on Sunday after a postmortem at Cork University Hospital indicated Mr Jones suffered multiple stab wounds.

The motive for the killing is unclear.

The body of Mr Jones was found by his son on Saturday morning. His son had become concerned that he had been unable to contact his father by phone by for a number of days.

He raised the alarm after he found his father face down in the living room. When the emergency services turned over the man’s body they found blood.

Officers investigating the death want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork over the last six days.

They have also asked motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street Garda station in Cork.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Separately, a man who was arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Lithuanian national at a farm house in Shanvagoon, Ladysbridge in east Cork was released without charge on Tuesday.

A file is to be prepared for the DPP for the man, who is understood to be from Eastern Europe.

The man, who is in his late twenties, was arrested and taken to Cobh Garda station in Co Cork on Monday. He was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The dead man, who has been named locally as Jonas Grajaukas, had been visiting the farm house and had lived in Cork for several years.

The man’s body was found at 7am on Monday.

Gardaí say they are investigating what they are calling an “unnatural death” and they said the dead man had a number of injuries.