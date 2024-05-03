Woman suing over breast implant removal claims antibiotic delay led to multiple infections

The High Court heard that the surgery, a bilateral breast implant removal combined with bilateral breast mastopexy, was carried out by the cosmetic surgeon on November 7th, 2015, at a Waterford theatre. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

A woman who is suing over her breast implant removal operation has told the High Court that there was a three-day delay in getting antibiotics that led to multiple infections and a slower recovery.

Róisín Milmoe on the second day of her action also said that after her surgery she tried to contact the River Medical Group where she had paid €7,000, but “there was no invitation to visit”.

“I didn’t expect to experience every side effect possible,” she said. “I felt I was a nuisance at that stage. My confidence was on the floor at that stage. I went to elsewhere to source the aftercare,” the 42-year-old communications manager told Ms Justice Denise Brett.

Ms Milmoe, from Dundrum, Dublin, has sued cosmetic surgeon Labros Chatzis with an address at Baggot Street Lower, Dublin, who carried out the surgery, and Sheldon Investments Limited, trading as River Medical Group, with registered offices at Pleasants Street, Dublin and which operated the River Medical Group at Lower Baggot Street, Dublin, over her care after the surgery.

It is claimed Ms Milmoe in October 2015 attended the River Medical Group clinic and came under the care of the cosmetic surgeon.

The surgery, a bilateral breast implant removal combined with bilateral breast mastopexy, was carried out by the cosmetic surgeon on November 7th, 2015, at a Waterford theatre.

She has alleged she developed multiple post-operative infections requiring several courses of antibiotics.

Ms Milmoe has claimed there was an alleged failure to treat her appropriately or with appropriate skill and there was an alleged failure to take any or any appropriate steps with regard to probable infection or to prescribe any or any proper antibiotics to prevent infection in time or at all.

It is further claimed she was allegedly caused to have delayed healing and there was an alleged failure to properly assess the risk of infection.

All of the claims are denied by both defendants and Sheldon Investments trading as River Medical Group also denies it provided the implant removal to Ms Milmoe.

In her evidence Ms Milmoe said she had paid €7,000 for the surgery and did not deal with anyone but River Medical.

She said she knew that there would be scarring after the operation and she had been shown a portfolio of photos of other women.

“My scars were a high colour and pinky red after nine years. I did not see a comparable result in the portfolio,” she said.

She said afterwards she also had shooting pains in her breast and had a loss of sensation in one breast.

Under cross-examination by River Medical senior counsel Andrew Walker, she said she would say the infection was present when she was discharged because she felt feverish.

Counsel put it to her she had been discharged on a Monday and had antibiotics by Thursday and that her case was that there was a delay in receiving them from the Monday to the Thursday. Ms Milmoe said yes and subsequently, it led to multiple repeated infections and to a slower recovery.

The case continues on Tuesday.