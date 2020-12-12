Speeds of almost twice the limit recorded during Garda operation

Some motorists drove at speeds of nearly twice the local limits on National Slow Down Day on Friday - but more than 99.5 percent were compliant, according to figures released by the Garda.

From 7am Friday 11th to 7am Saturday 12th December, gardaí and the GoSafe speed detection vans registered dangerous and potentially life-threatening speeds on the Republic’s roads.

Included was one driver who was found to be travelling at 97km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R680 Cork Road, Co Waterford. Another driver was detected driving at 94km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N20 Commons Road, Co Cork. Yet another was detected doing 162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 at Castlematrix in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

In Co Kildare a motorist was seen driving at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 near Naas.

Other notable detections on the lesser quality, national secondary and regional roads were:

* 110km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R147 at Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co Meath

* 161km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N60 at Cloonagrasson, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon

* 153km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N61 at Mullymucks , Co Roscommon

* 114km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N55 at Ballykeeran, Athlone, Co Westmeath

* 132km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Clonmoney North, Bunratty, Co Clare

* 116km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R132 at Gormanstown, Co Meath

The figures showed gardaí checked the speed of of 186,125 vehicles and detected 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

The figure of 892 represents less than half of one per cent of drivers who were prepared to drive at potentially lethal speeds, even on a well publicised National Slow Down Day.

A Garda source said the figures showed a small percentage of drivers were “causing they worst mayhem” on the State’s roads

The Garda and the RSA said said they thanked “the 185,233 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits”.