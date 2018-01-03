Schoolboy (15) attacked in garage forecourt by masked men

A teenage schoolboy is recovering in hospital after he was attacked by three masked men in a garage forecourt in Co Clare on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 5.00pm at a filling station on the Kilrush road in Ennis.

It is understood the 15-year-old was travelling in a car with his mother when they stopped at the garage for petrol. While the teenager was filling the car, three men wearing balaclavas approached and attacked the boy.

The car’s back window was smashed while the front windshield was also damaged. The boy is understood to have been struck at least once with what is believed to have been a slash hook. It is understood his mother was unharmed.

Gardaí­ arrived at the scene within minutes while an ambulance was also called. The teenager was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

“Their faces were covered and they were even roaring and shouting at the guards when they arrived,” said one passer-by.

“It was very tense for a while. They chased the young lad around the forecourt for a while too. An ambulance came and the boy was taken to hospital. There were a lot of guards and they got here real quick.”

Gardaí­ from Ennis are investigating the incident and are expected to view CCTV footage which could provide evidence of the incident and how it unfolded. The damaged car was also removed from the scene for a technical examination.

Investigating officers are understood to be following a definite line of inquiry. However, no arrests had been made by late Wednesday.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the area of Ashline/Kilrush Road around the time of the incident to contact them at Ennis station on (065) 6848100.